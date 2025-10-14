Rio Tinto's third-quarter iron ore shipments rise six per cent sequentially

Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it needs a strong year-end finish to meet its iron ore shipment target, even as Chinese demand gathered pace as global economies front-loaded investment ahead of looming tariffs.

Iron ore prices have surged to their highest levels since February, driven by targeted infrastructure stimulus in China that boosted steel production, Rio said, with China’s iron ore imports hitting a record high in September.

Rio said it shipped 84.3 million tonnes from its operations in Western Australia during the third quarter, narrowly missing the Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 85.5 million tonnes.