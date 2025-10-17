Rio Tinto readies two million tonnes of Simandou ore for inaugural shipment

Rio Tinto has stockpiled two million tonnes of high-grade iron ore at its Simandou project in Guinea for a mid-November shipment, three sources told Reuters. The shipment would be the first from the mega-mine expected to reshape global supplies and pricing.

In its third-quarter production report on Tuesday, Rio said SimFer — one of the two mines at Simandou — had amassed one and a half million tonnes of ore, with the first ore loaded on rail transport in October.

A spokesperson said the company continued to advance the project “at pace”, without giving details.