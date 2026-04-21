Rio Tinto inks charter with Japan's NS United for methanol-capable bulkers

Multinational mining company Rio Tinto has entered into an agreement with Japanese shipping firm NS United Kaiun Kaisha (NSU) for the charter of two Newcastlemax bulk carriers that will be fitted with dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery beginning in 2028.

"For us, this wasn’t about picking a fuel or a definitive pathway; we remain fuel agnostic," said Laure Baratgin, Head of Commercial Operations at Rio Tinto.