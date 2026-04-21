Rio Tinto inks charter with Japan's NS United for methanol-capable bulkers

Multinational mining company Rio Tinto has entered into an agreement with Japanese shipping firm NS United Kaiun Kaisha (NSU) for the charter of two Newcastlemax bulk carriers that will be fitted with dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol.
The vessels are scheduled for delivery beginning in 2028.
"For us, this wasn’t about picking a fuel or a definitive pathway; we remain fuel agnostic," said Laure Baratgin, Head of Commercial Operations at Rio Tinto.
"It is really about staying practical in a fast-changing landscape and working with partners who are willing to invest in future-ready fleet technology, even when the regulatory picture is still evolving."
"Methanol capability is one of several features that provides flexibility as regulatory and market requirements continue to evolve," added Kazuma Yamanaka, President of NSU.
Rio Tinto is also exploring the viability of using other lower-carbon alternative fuels such as ammonia for mid- to long-term use on its chartered vessels.