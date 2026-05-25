Profit and revenue up for Navios Maritime Partners in Q1 2026

Navios Maritime Partners reported a revenue of $357 million and a profit of $106.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

This represents an increase from the revenue of $304.1 million and profit of $41.7 million recorded during the same period in 2025.

During the quarter, the shipping firm's average daily charter-out rate rose by 20.7 per cent to $25,679, up from $21,271 in the previous year. The company attributed this financial growth primarily to the improvement in the average daily charter rate.