Precious Shipping to acquire two Ultramax newbuild resales for $74.5m

Thailand's Precious Shipping (PSL) has announced the acquisition of two 66,000 DWT Ultramax newbuilding resale bulk carriers for a total price of $74.5 million.
The company's wholly-owned Singaporean subsidiaries, Precious Sakura and Precious Gardenia, signed the memorandums of agreement (MOA) with an unrelated overseas seller on November 14, 2025.
The two vessels, hull numbers YZJ2022-1447 and YZJ2022-1448, are currently under construction at the Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding yard in China.
The purchase price for each vessel is $37.25 million, with delivery scheduled for between January 12 and January 20, 2026. PSL will finance the acquisition using internal cash reserves and/or debt financing.
According to the company's stock exchange filing, the acquisition is in accordance with its strategy to rejuvenate its fleet by selling older vessels and acquiring younger ones.
Following the delivery of these two ships and other pending sales and deliveries, PSL's fleet will comprise 47 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 2,256,190 DWT.