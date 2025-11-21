Precious Shipping sells 2010-built supramax bulker for $9.5m

Thailand's Precious Shipping Public Company (PSL) has announced the sale of the supramax bulk carrier Warisa Naree for $9.5 million. The transaction was executed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Precious Ponds, which signed the memorandum of agreement on November 10, 2025.

The Warisa Naree is a 53,839 DWT bulk carrier built in India in 2010. The Thai-flagged vessel is scheduled for delivery to the unnamed overseas buyer between November 25 and December 20, 2025.