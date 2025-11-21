Precious Shipping sells 2010-built supramax bulker for $9.5m

Thailand's Precious Shipping Public Company (PSL) has announced the sale of the supramax bulk carrier Warisa Naree for $9.5 million. The transaction was executed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Precious Ponds, which signed the memorandum of agreement on November 10, 2025.
The Warisa Naree is a 53,839 DWT bulk carrier built in India in 2010. The Thai-flagged vessel is scheduled for delivery to the unnamed overseas buyer between November 25 and December 20, 2025.
The company stated that the disposal aligns with its strategy to rejuvenate its fleet by selling older vessels and acquiring younger, larger tonnage. Following this sale and the inclusion of pending deliveries of six other vessels, PSL's fleet will consist of 46 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 2.2 million DWT.
Payment terms include a 10 per cent deposit, which was lodged on November 20, 2025, with the remaining 90 per cent balance due three banking days prior to the intended delivery date.