Precious Shipping reports annual profit of $13m for 2025

Precious Shipping Public Company recorded a net profit of $13 million for the full year of 2025, according to its latest financial performance report. The results followed a fourth quarter where the company achieved a net profit of $10.77 million and earnings per share of THB0.23 ($0.01).

The company stated its average earnings per day per ship for the year reached $11,948, while the figure for the fourth quarter was higher at $14,301. Earnings for the year were lower than the $41.31 million profit recorded in 2024, with Precious Shipping citing a weak freight market during the first half of 2025 as a primary factor.

Vessel running expenses decreased by three per cent compared to the previous year, which the company attributed to the appreciation of the Thai Baht against the US Dollar. Precious Shipping also noted it gained THB33.09 million from the sale of three vessels during the year.