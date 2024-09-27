Pangaea Logistics, MT Maritime to merge bulker fleets

The handy vessels are currently owned by Strategic Shipping (SSI), a privately held company managed by MTM. The 15 handysize vessels are valued at approximately US$295 million, inclusive of vessel-related financing agreements of approximately US$102 million, resulting in a total net asset value of US$193 million.

As consideration, Pangaea will issue approximately 19 million shares of its common stock to SSI equal to approximately 29 per cent of the company’s outstanding common stock upon completion of the proposed transaction, which represents the relative net asset value of SSI’s vessels compared to the estimated net asset value of Pangaea of approximately US$478 million, or about US$10.20 per share.