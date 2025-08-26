Pan Ocean signs $81m iron ore transport deal with Vale

South Korean shipping line Pan Ocean has signed a long-term cargo transportation contract with Vale International to transport iron ore from Brazil to China and other countries. The contract, which was signed on August 25, 2025, is valued at approximately KRW113.6 billion ( $81 million).

The five-year contract is scheduled to commence on October 1, 2026, and run until September 30, 2031. The company noted that the start date is contingent on the expected delivery of the single, dedicated iron ore carrier that will be used for the service. The start and end dates of the contract may change depending on the vessel's final delivery schedule.