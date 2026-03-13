Pan Ocean places order for two newbuild Newcastlemax bulkers

South Korea's Pan Ocean has announced an investment of KRW228 billion ($154 million) to build two new Newcastlemax vessels. In a stock exchange filing, the company stated it aims to, "enhance its competitiveness in the dry bulk cargo transportation business," through this investment.

The shipbuilding contract is scheduled to conclude by March 27, 2031, upon the delivery of the vessels. The shipbuilder was not disclosed in the announcement.

Pan Ocean remarked that it chose to exercise an option to order two additional ships, a provision included in a previous investment decision disclosed on February 11.