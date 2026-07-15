Oman's Asyad Shipping reports profit increase in the first half of 2026

Net profit after tax surged by 93 per cent to OMR38.96 million compared to OMR20.20 million in the prior year period.

Higher freight and time charter rates across all five shipping segments, especially crude and liner, drove the earnings growth alongside contributions from newly delivered vessels. Financial gains from the sale of vessels delivered to new owners during 2026 also boosted the six-month profit.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin reached 65 per cent, up from 59 per cent in the first half of 2025. Consequently, the net profit margin rose to 23 per cent, marking an 11 percentage point improvement over the same period.