Okeanis Eco Tankers raising $115m to fund Suezmax acquisitions

Athens-based Okeanis Eco Tankers has successfully priced an offering of 3,239,436 new shares of common stock at a price of $35.50 per share. The company expects the offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately $115 million.

The company stated that the net proceeds will be used as partial consideration for the acquisition of two newbuilding Suezmax vessels. The ships are currently under construction at Daehan Shipbuilding in South Korea and are being acquired from an unrelated third-party seller for $97 million each.