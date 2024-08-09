OBITUARY | Kristian Eidesvik, owner of Norwegian shipping company Wilson

Eidesvik became an owner in Wilson in 1995. Following the IPO in 2005, he became the majority owner through his investment company Caiano, and he was the Chairman of the Board until two years ago. His son Eivind Eidesvik is now the chairman of the company.

Wilson said Eidesvik’s background was from Langevåg, Bømlo. His roots were in fishing, and he always proudly referred to himself as a fisherman.