Norden reports 2025 net profit of $120m following vessel sales

Norden Group achieved a net profit of $120 million for the 2025 financial year, following performance in both its dry cargo and tanker units. Combined operating earnings across the group contributed $50 million to the total.

An additional $70 million was generated through gains from the sale of vessels. The company noted that value creation based on the return on invested capital has averaged 25 per cent over the past five years.

During the last 12 months, this return stood at 8.9 per cent. Norden stated it sold 23 vessels throughout 2025 as part of a strategy to realise high portfolio values.