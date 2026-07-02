Norden raises 2026 full-year net profit guidance

Danish shipping company Norden upgraded its full-year net profit guidance for 2026 to between $120 million and $190 million, following strong dry cargo performance, reduced Persian Gulf delay costs, and additional vessel sales.

The shipping company previously forecast a full-year net profit of $70 million to $140 million.

To position its fleet for higher rates, the company repositioned vessels to the Atlantic basin during the first quarter, an investment that yielded results in the second quarter as Atlantic rates strengthened.