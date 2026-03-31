Norden enters ice-class segment with long-term contract and vessel order

Danish shipping company Norden has begun expanding into the ice-class segment through a long-term contract of affreightment (COA) with Swedish mining company LKAB and the order of two new vessels.

The COA will have a duration of up to 10 years and will cover the transport of bentonite from Greece to northern Sweden.

To support the contract, Norden has ordered two ice-class multipurpose vessels from the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group in China. Deliveries are scheduled for 2028.