Norden boosts 2025 outlook on strong operations and asset sales

Danish shipping company Norden has upgraded its full-year 2025 guidance, citing better-than-expected operational performance and rising markets. The company now expects a net profit in the range of $100 million to $140 million, up from the previous guidance of $70 million to $130 million.
The announcement came alongside preliminary results for the third quarter of 2025, during which the company generated a net profit of $26 million.
Norden highlighted its ongoing strategy to realise asset values, reporting that it has sold a total of 22 vessels year-to-date, with fifteen of these sales resulting from declared purchase options.
Expected gains from signed and agreed vessel sales for the full year 2025 have been slightly increased to $73 million.
Jan Rindbo, CEO of Norden, commented, “Thanks to the disciplined execution of our asset strategy, we have managed to unlock significant portfolio value, highlighting our exposure to upside potential through both owned assets and leases with purchase options.”
The company noted that it will publish the full detailed Q3 and nine-month 2025 financial results on October 30.