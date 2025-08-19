New rules cause delays for grain shipments from key Russian port

Russian grain exports via the Black Sea port Kavkaz, which accounted for almost a quarter of all seaborne exports last season, have been significantly hampered this month due to new ship entry and inspection requirements, industry sources said.

Foreign vessels require permission from port authorities and approval of Russia's FSB security service to enter the country's ports, according to a decree in July by President Vladimir Putin.

Since the beginning of August, around 350,000 tonnes of grain have been shipped through Kavkaz, one of the six sources told Reuters, compared with 1.5 million to two million tonnes a month during the northern hemisphere summer and autumn.