New 181000DWT bulker delivered by Japanese shipbuilder

The ship's cargo holds are designed to be suitable for dry bulk cargoes such as coal and ore, including the segregated loading of high-density cargo like iron ore.

According to the builder, the vessel meets the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements ahead of schedule. To comply with air pollution regulations, the ship has an exhaust gas recirculation system for its main engine and a selective catalyst reduction system for its power generation facility to reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx).

An exhaust gas purification system is also installed to reduce sulphur oxides (SOx). Other environmental features include energy-saving devices near the propeller, low-friction hull paint, a ballast water treatment system, and an inventory list based on the ship recycling convention.