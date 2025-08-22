Navios Maritime profit declines despite "healthy" market
Navios Maritime Partners has reported a decline in revenue and profit for the second quarter and first half of 2025, a result it attributes to a lower time charter equivalent (TCE) rate and fewer available fleet days. The performance comes amid what the company describes as a generally healthy shipping market, buoyed by robust global economies and evolving trade patterns.
For the three months ending June 30, the international ship owner posted revenues of $327.6 million, a decrease from the $342.2 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. This led to a net income of $69.9 million, a significant drop from the $101.5 million profit in the prior-year period. The company's outgoings for the quarter included a $9 million dollar increase in vessel operating expenses.
The trend was consistent for the first half of the year, with revenues falling to $631.7 million from $660.7 million in the first half of 2024. Net income for the six-month period was $111.7 million, down from $174.8 million in the corresponding period last year.
Despite the weaker year-on-year figures, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Angeliki Frangou stated, “Global economies have been surprisingly robust given the uncertain macro-environment.” She added that the company is, “witnessing the creation and reshaping of trade patterns with longer distances,” leading to a “healthy” shipping market.
During the period, Navios continued its fleet management strategy, agreeing to acquire two newbuilding Aframax/LR2 tankers for $133 million while selling three older vessels for gross proceeds of $95.5 million. The company also continued to return capital to unitholders, repurchasing common units and declaring a cash distribution of five cents per unit for the quarter.