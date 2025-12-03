More US soybean shipments to China due to load through mid-December

Shipments of US crops to China are accelerating after a tense tariff war had stalled trade for months, with at least six bulkers scheduled to load with soybeans at Gulf Coast terminals through mid-December, according to a shipping schedule seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

A seventh US soybean cargo was loaded over the past weekend and is already en route to China, the first such shipment since May. US farmers and grain traders have been waiting for shipments to begin after trade talks between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October and, according to the White House, a vow by Beijing to buy 12 million tonnes by the end of the year.