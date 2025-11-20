Maybulk Q3 profit falls 61 per cent, revenue down 27 per cent

Malaysian Bulk Carriers (Maybulk) has reported a profit after tax of MYR4.32 million ($1.04 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, a 61 per cent decrease from the MYR11.01 million profit recorded in the same period last year. The company's revenue for the quarter fell by 27 per cent year-on-year to MYR20.01 million.

The drop in revenue was partly attributed to the shipping bulkers segment, which saw revenue decrease to MYR9.50 million from MYR11.20 million in Q3 2024.