Marubeni Corporation acquires 28 per cent stake in Swiss shipping company Gearbulk

Gearbulk said the transaction will further strengthen its investment capacity and reinforce its commitment to G2 Ocean, a joint venture between Gearbulk and the Grieg Maritime Group, that operates more than 120 ships.

Gearbulk assured that its operations will remain the same and relations with customers and other stakeholders will continue as before. Mr Jebsen will continue as Gearbulk’s Chairman and CEO and as Chairman of G2 Ocean.