Lower vessel rates end Baltic dry bulk index three-day rally

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday, on lower rates across all vessel segments.

The main Baltic index fell 47 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 2,696, its first decline since July 21.

The Capesize index fell 85 points, or two per cent, to 4,200, its lowest level since July 23. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell by $770 to $34,587.