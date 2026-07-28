Lower rates hit Baltic dry bulk index, sending it to three-week low

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Tuesday to its lowest level in more than three weeks, pressured by lower rates across all vessel segments.

The main Baltic index fell 32 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,664, its lowest level since July 2.

The Capesize index fell 60 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 4,140, its lowest level since July 22. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell by $539 to $34,048.