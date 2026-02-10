Logistics disruptions keep Ukraine wheat exports at low levels, union says

Wheat exports from Ukraine remain at an extremely low level so far in February, with only 27,000 tonnes leaving the country out of 700,000 tonnes contracted for the month, farmers union UAC said on Tuesday. Ukraine is a major global wheat grower and exporter.

"Not everything is OK with logistics. Ports cannot operate at full capacity due to blackouts and wheat is competing with corn, which is loaded first," UAC said in a weekly report.

Russia has increased strikes on Ukrainian seaports and energy infrastructure, causing blackouts across entire regions and significant restrictions on energy supplies to ports and railways. The UAC said that logistical problems mean Ukraine will be unable to export all of the contracted wheat exports.