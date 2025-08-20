Lianson Fleet Group to acquire supramax bulker for $13.25m

Lianson Fleet Group (LFG) announced on August 20 that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Kangsar Corporation, has entered into a memorandum of agreement to acquire the 2012-built supramax bulk carrier, Moana Baq, for a cash consideration of $13.25 million.

The Panama-flagged vessel has a deadweight of 56,625 and is equipped with five cargo holds and four 30-tonne cranes. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of October 2025, with delivery of the vessel scheduled to take place in China between September 15 and October 31, 2025.