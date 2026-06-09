Large vessel slowdown continues to drag Baltic dry index down

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Tuesday, pressured by lower rates in the Capesize and Panamax vessel segments.

The main Baltic index fell 98 points, or 3.4 per cent, to 2,818.

The Capesize index was down 278 points, or 5.9 per cent, at 4,441. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $2,524 to $36,771.