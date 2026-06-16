Large vessel segment weakness drags down Baltic dry bulk index

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in the Capesize and Panamax vessel categories.
The main Baltic index fell 50 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 2,670.
The Capesize index was down 142 points, or 3.5 per cent, at 3,911. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $1,285 to $31,968.
Iron ore futures fell on Tuesday as new China home sales and crude steel output data signalled weak steel consumption.
The Panamax index fell 25 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 2,266.
Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels dipped $224 to $20,393. Meanwhile, among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up 21 points, or 1.3 per cent, at 1,685.
(Reporting by Katha Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)