Large vessel segment weakness drags down Baltic dry bulk index

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in the Capesize and Panamax vessel categories.

The main Baltic index fell 50 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 2,670.

The Capesize index was down 142 points, or 3.5 per cent, at 3,911. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $1,285 to $31,968.