Klaveness Combination Carriers posts full-year profit for 2025

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) reported a profit after tax of $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This result contributed to an annual profit of $33.4 million for the full year, the company stated.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $22.6 million during the final three months of the year. Total EBITDA for 2025 was $79.8 million, representing a decrease from $126.5 million recorded in 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Engebret Dahm commented, “Following a strong close to 2025, we are well positioned for 2026, backed by record-high bookings of caustic soda solution cargoes and the delivery of three CABU (caustic soda/bulk) newbuildings during the first seven months of the year.”

Dahm noted that with both product tanker and dry bulk markets providing support, the firm is set for a robust start to the year.