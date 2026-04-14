Klaveness Combination Carriers beats Q1 2026 earnings guidance

Klaveness Combination Carriers reported preliminary fleet average time charter equivalent earnings of $33,432 per day for the first quarter of 2026.

This figure surpassed the company's previous guidance range of $31,400 to $32,900 per day by approximately $550.

The caustic soda/bulk fleet earned $29,552 per day, which Klaveness Combination Carriers noted was slightly above its expected range of $28,500 to $29,500. These earnings represented a decrease of $2,288 per day compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.