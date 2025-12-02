Jinhui subsidiary sells 2012-built supramax bulker for $14.4m

An indirect subsidiary of Jinhui Holdings, Jinbi Marine, has entered into an agreement to sell the Jin Bi, a 56,361 DWT supramax bulk carrier built in 2012. The memorandum of agreement was signed on December 2, 2025, with the purchaser, Xing Le Investments, a Hong Kong-based company.

The 56,361 DWT vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the buyer between December 15, 2025, and January 30, 2026. The total consideration for the vessel is $14.4 million.