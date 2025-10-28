Jinhui subsidiary agrees to sell 2012-built supramax for $13.2m

An indirect subsidiary of Jinhui Holdings Company has entered into an agreement to sell the Jin Mao, a 56,469 DWT supramax bulk carrier built in 2012. The Memorandum of Agreement was signed on October 28, 2025, with the purchaser, New Unite Marine, a company based in the People's Republic of China.

The agreed consideration for the Hong Kong-flagged vessel is $13.2 million. An initial deposit of ten per cent ($1.32 million) is payable within five banking days, with the balance due upon delivery of the vessel, which is scheduled to take place on or before December 10, 2025.