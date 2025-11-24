Jinhui Holdings unit to sell 2008-built supramax bulker for $10.3m

An indirect subsidiary of Jinhui Holdings has entered into an agreement to sell the 2008-built supramax bulk carrier Jin Sui for $10.3 million. The memorandum of agreement was signed on November 24, 2025, with the purchaser, Forever Win Shipping, a Hong Kong-based company.
The 56,968 DWT vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the buyer between December 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. The purchase consideration includes an initial deposit of $1.03 million, a first instalment of $4.27 million payable prior to delivery, and a remaining balance of $5 million payable in twelve quarterly instalments.
The deferred payment carries an interest rate of 7.50 per cent per annum, secured by a first priority ship mortgage on the vessel.
The selling entity, Jinsui Marine, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jinhui Shipping and Transportation, which is approximately 55.69 per cent owned by Jinhui Holdings.
The unaudited net book value of the vessel as of September 30, 2025, was approximately HK$84.7 million ($10.9 million). The group expects to realise a book loss of approximately HK$4.4 million on the disposal.
The company stated that the disposal aligns with its strategy to optimise its fleet by reducing the overall age profile and reducing operational risk exposure. It added that following the sale, the group will operate a fleet of 26 vessels.