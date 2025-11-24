Jinhui Holdings unit to sell 2008-built supramax bulker for $10.3m

An indirect subsidiary of Jinhui Holdings has entered into an agreement to sell the 2008-built supramax bulk carrier Jin Sui for $10.3 million. The memorandum of agreement was signed on November 24, 2025, with the purchaser, Forever Win Shipping, a Hong Kong-based company.

The 56,968 DWT vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the buyer between December 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. The purchase consideration includes an initial deposit of $1.03 million, a first instalment of $4.27 million payable prior to delivery, and a remaining balance of $5 million payable in twelve quarterly instalments.