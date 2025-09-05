Jinhui Holdings to sell 2008-built supramax bulker for $11.93m

A subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Jinhui Holdings has entered into an agreement to sell the 2008-built supramax bulk carrier Jin Rong for a consideration of $11,930,000. The agreement with the purchaser, Liuliu Shun Shipping, was signed on September 4, 2025.

The vessel, which has a deadweight of 58,729 tonnes, is scheduled to be delivered to its new owner between September 15 and October 15, 2025. The group expects to realise a book loss of approximately HK$2.4 million ($307,644) from the disposal.