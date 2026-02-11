Jinhui Holdings signs contracts for two newbuild bulk carriers

Jinhui Holdings signed two shipbuilding contracts on February 11 to acquire two bulk carriers for a total of $68 million. These vessels will be constructed by Chinese shipyards Sumec Marine and New Dayang Shipbuilding.

Each vessel carries a contract price of $34 million, which will be paid in five instalments. The group specified that both units are 64,100 DWT bulk carriers.

Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for May 15, 2029, while the second vessel is expected to be delivered by July 31, 2029.