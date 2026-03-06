Jinhui Holdings sells Ultramax bulk carrier for $23m

Jinhui Holdings has signed an agreement to sell the Ultramax bulk carrier Jin Ping to Hongkong Yiming Shipping for $23.455 million. Jinping Marine, an indirect subsidiary of the group, finalised the memorandum of agreement on March 6.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled to take place between June 1 and July 15. Built in 2014, the Hong Kong-registered ship has a deadweight tonnage of 63,485. The group reported that the asset had an unaudited net book value of approximately HK$155.4 million ($19.92 million) at the end of December 31, 2025.

Financial records indicate the vessel generated a net profit of HK$13.504 million during the 2025 financial year. This total marked an increase from the HK$6.199 million profit attributed to the asset during the previous twelve months.