Jinhui Holdings orders three bulk carriers from Chinese yard
Hong Kong-based Jinhui Holdings has announced that three of its indirect subsidiaries signed shipbuilding contracts with Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering for the construction of three bulk carriers, each with a deadweight of 64,500 DWT.
The contracts, signed on September 30, cover vessels priced at $33 million (HK$260 million) each, with a combined value of $99.2 million (HK$770 million). Delivery is scheduled for January 31, February 29, and March 31, 2028, respectively.
According to Jinhui, about 70 per cent of the contract value will be financed through bank loans, with the balance funded from internal resources.
The company said the pricing was determined following arm’s length negotiations, taking into account shipyard quotations, delivery schedules, and recent market transactions for comparable vessels.
The company said the acquisition is part of its fleet renewal strategy. Jinhui intends to replace older vessels with more modern tonnage that meets current regulatory and operational standards.
It added that the new ships are designed to be more fuel-efficient and environmentally compliant than the company’s existing bulk carriers.
Jinhui noted that once delivered, the vessels will be chartered to third parties for the transportation of dry bulk commodities, generating recurring income through freight and hire.