Jinhui Holdings orders three bulk carriers from Chinese yard

Hong Kong-based Jinhui Holdings has announced that three of its indirect subsidiaries signed shipbuilding contracts with Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering for the construction of three bulk carriers, each with a deadweight of 64,500 DWT.

The contracts, signed on September 30, cover vessels priced at $33 million (HK$260 million) each, with a combined value of $99.2 million (HK$770 million). Delivery is scheduled for January 31, February 29, and March 31, 2028, respectively.