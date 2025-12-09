Jinhui Holdings orders new 64,500DWT bulk carrier for $33.5m

Jinhui Holdings has announced that its indirect subsidiary, Jinfeng Marine, has signed a shipbuilding contract with Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering for a new dry bulk carrier. The deal is valued at $33.45 million.

The vessel is a 64,500 DWT bulk carrier and is scheduled for delivery on or before October 31, 2028. Payment will be made in four instalments, with the final 60 per cent due upon delivery.