Jinhui Holdings orders new 64,500DWT bulk carrier for $33.5m

Jinhui Holdings has announced that its indirect subsidiary, Jinfeng Marine, has signed a shipbuilding contract with Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering for a new dry bulk carrier. The deal is valued at $33.45 million.
The vessel is a 64,500 DWT bulk carrier and is scheduled for delivery on or before October 31, 2028. Payment will be made in four instalments, with the final 60 per cent due upon delivery.
Jinhui Holdings intends to fund approximately 70 per cent of the contract price through bank financing, with the balance covered by internal resources.
The company stated that the acquisition is part of its ongoing fleet renewal strategy to replace older tonnage with “modern, fuel-efficient” vessels that meet stricter environmental regulations.
Jinhui Holdings cited the current lack of “high-quality, young” second-hand vessels with favourable pricing as a reason for opting for a newbuild.
The group currently operates a fleet of 25 vessels, consisting of 19 owned and six chartered-in units. The new vessel is intended to be chartered out to third parties for the transportation of dry bulk commodities.