Jinhui Holdings enters sale and leaseback deals for two new bulkers

Hong Kong-listed Jinhui Holdings Company announced that two of its indirect subsidiaries had entered into sale and leaseback agreements for two bulk carriers valued at up to $36 million.

Under the agreements, Jinyao Marine and Huafeng Shipping will sell the vessels to Hai Kuo Shipping 1971T and Hai Kuo Shipping 1973T, respectively, before chartering them back for periods of up to 60 months.

The buyers are financial leasing entities owned by ICBC Financial Leasing Company, a subsidiary of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Each vessel will be sold for a maximum consideration of $18 million, representing the total financing amount raised by the group for the acquisitions.