Japan's NYK Group fully acquires open hatch operator Saga Welco

A subsidiary of Japan’s NYK Group, NYK Holding Europe, has reached an agreement with the Norwegian shipping company Westfal-Larsen Group to fully acquire Saga Welco.

NYK Group said the transaction is expected to be finalised within 2026, subject to regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions.

Saga Welco is currently jointly owned by the two entities, with each holding a 50 per cent stake in the business. Operating a fleet of 48 open-hatch vessels, the company provides semi-liner services worldwide that originate principally from the east coast of Latin America.