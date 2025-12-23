Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Ultramax bulk carrier

Iwagi Zosen, a member of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group, delivered the 64,000 DWT Ultramax bulk carrier KL Wings on December 17, 2025.
The KL Wings has a deadweight of 63,699 and a gross tonnage of 36,140. The vessel has an overall length of 199.98 metres, a width of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres.
It is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, providing a service speed of approximately 14 knots. The vessel is flagged in Singapore and classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai.
The ship features five cargo holds equipped with topside and hopper tanks, suitable for transporting bulk cargoes, grain, coal, ore, cement, and steel products. Cargo handling is supported by four deck cranes and wide hatch openings fitted with folding-type covers.
Imabari stated that the vessel is designed to comply with the international maritime solid bulk cargoes code and the international maritime dangerous goods code. It incorporates various environmental technologies to meet MARPOL and ballast water management conventions.
The builder noted that KL Wings meets EEDI Phase 3 requirements ahead of the mandatory schedule. The ship is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system and maintains an inventory of hazardous materials for ship recycling compliance.
The hull design includes energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint to improve propulsion performance.