Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Ultramax bulk carrier

Iwagi Zosen, a member of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group, delivered the 64,000 DWT Ultramax bulk carrier KL Wings on December 17, 2025.

The KL Wings has a deadweight of 63,699 and a gross tonnage of 36,140. The vessel has an overall length of 199.98 metres, a width of 32.24 metres, and a depth of 19.30 metres.

It is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, providing a service speed of approximately 14 knots. The vessel is flagged in Singapore and classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai.