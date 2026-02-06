Japanese shipbuilder delivers 40,000 DWT bulk carrier

Shimanami Shipyard, a subsidiary of the Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, delivered the CL Kibou, a 40,000 DWT bulk carrier on February 5.

The ship measures 182.93 metres in total length, 31 metres in width, and 15 metres in depth. It has a deadweight tonnage of 40,109 and a gross tonnage of 25,238. Power is provided by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, allowing for a service speed of approximately 13.75 knots.

The vessel is registered under the Panama flag and is classed by NK.