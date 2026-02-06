Japanese shipbuilder delivers 40,000 DWT bulk carrier

Shimanami Shipyard, a subsidiary of the Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, delivered the CL Kibou, a 40,000 DWT bulk carrier on February 5.
The ship measures 182.93 metres in total length, 31 metres in width, and 15 metres in depth. It has a deadweight tonnage of 40,109 and a gross tonnage of 25,238. Power is provided by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, allowing for a service speed of approximately 13.75 knots.
The vessel is registered under the Panama flag and is classed by NK.
The ocean-going bulk carrier features a double hull hold construction of box shape with topside tanks. This specific design allows the ship to transport a wide variety of materials including grain, coal, ore, cement, steel coil, and long size steel.
Imabari noted that the CL Kibou is equipped with four deck cranes to facilitate efficient cargo handling operations. Each of the cargo holds features a wide hatch opening and a folding type hatch cover.
The shipbuilder added that propulsion performance is enhanced through the application of energy-saving devices and a high efficiency propeller. Low friction paint was also applied to the outer hull plating to improve efficiency.