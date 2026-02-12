January sees decline in Russia’s seaborne grain exports

Russia's seaborne grain exports fell to almost three million tonnes in January 2026, 12.8 per cent down compared to the same month of 2025, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Thursday.

Total seaborne exports have reached 32.9 million tonnes so far this season, 7.7 per cent down year-on-year, according to the data.

Seaborne exports accounted for about 90 per cent of Russia's total grain exports last season. Exports via Black Sea terminals, the main route for Russian grain shipments, fell by 9.1 per cent to 2.5 million tonnes in January.