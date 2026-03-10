Iron ore ships bound for Middle East divert to China due to Hormuz tensions

Vessels laden with iron ore cargoes destined for the Middle East are changing course for new destinations amid the freeze on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz because of the US-Israel war with Iran, data from ship-tracking agency Kpler and LSEG showed.

There have been four diversions so far in the iron ore market, said Kpler analyst Ben Ayre.

Cape Shangrila, carrying 170,000 tonnes of iron ore concentrate, was bound to discharge in Bahrain on March 9, according to Kpler and LSEG data, but it is now bound for China, Kpler data showed.