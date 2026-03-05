Iranian bulkers sail from Persian Gulf despite war
Iranian dry bulk vessels are attempting to carry their cargoes through the Persian Gulf and on to export markets for the first time since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran last weekend, ship tracking data showed on Thursday.
The region's key Strait of Hormuz choke point has largely closed to international shipping since the conflict broke out, with vessels wary of coming under fire.
Two Iran-flagged bulkers - the Parshad and the Parisan - left Iranian ports Bandar Imam Khomeini and Bandar Abbas and were on the water heading for Kuantan in Malaysia, according to position data on Thursday on the MarineTraffic platform.
The ships, which have both been under US sanctions, have previously transported iron ore pellets - used for making steel - to Asia, including to China, the world's biggest producer of the metal.
Both were sailing within Iran's exclusive economic zone - which extends up to 24 miles (38 kilometres) and beyond local territorial limits of 12 nautical miles - a move that could afford them protection from attacks as they seek to pass through Hormuz.
A US submarine on Wednesday sank an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka, killing 87 people.
Meanwhile, a third bulker, the Liberia-flagged Lacon, had left the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini and was heading for Santos in Brazil, a key soybean loading terminal, ship-tracking data showed.
Ten ships are set to leave Brazil for Iran in the next few days with more than 600,000 tons of soybeans and soymeal, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Alphamar data, although there is a possibility the cargoes may be diverted.
