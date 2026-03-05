Iranian bulkers sail from Persian Gulf despite war

Iranian dry bulk vessels are attempting to carry their cargoes through the Persian Gulf and on to export markets for the first time since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran last weekend, ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

The region's key Strait of Hormuz choke point has largely closed to international shipping since the conflict broke out, with vessels wary of coming under fire.

Two Iran-flagged bulkers - the Parshad and the Parisan - left Iranian ports Bandar Imam Khomeini and Bandar Abbas and were on the water heading for Kuantan in Malaysia, according to position data on Thursday on the MarineTraffic platform.