Iran allows Turkish-owned vessel to transit Strait of Hormuz

A Turkish-owned ship that had been waiting near Iran was allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after authorities received permission from Tehran, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

In comments to Turkish media on Thursday that were released on Friday, Uraloglu said Ankara had declared the highest-level security warning for the strait and continued contacts with Iranian officials regarding the situation of the remaining 14 Turkish-owned vessels there.

"15 ships (with Turkish owners) were there; we obtained permission from the Iranian authorities for one of them, which had used an Iranian port, and it passed," Uraloglu said.