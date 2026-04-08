Indian yard secures ammonia dual-fuel bulker orders

Indian shipbuilder Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has been awarded a contract for the construction of four bulk carriers powered by ammonia dual-fuel propulsion.

SDHI said in a press release that the ships will be the first ammonia dual-fuel vessels to be built in India and will also be among the largest commercial vessels ever to be built at an Indian shipyard.

The ships will each have a length of 229.5 metres, a beam of 37 metres, and a deadweight of 92,500.