Indian yard secures ammonia dual-fuel bulker orders

Indian shipbuilder Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has been awarded a contract for the construction of four bulk carriers powered by ammonia dual-fuel propulsion.
SDHI said in a press release that the ships will be the first ammonia dual-fuel vessels to be built in India and will also be among the largest commercial vessels ever to be built at an Indian shipyard.
The ships will each have a length of 229.5 metres, a beam of 37 metres, and a deadweight of 92,500.
The first vessel is scheduled to be handed over to customer Energy One in October 2029 while the remaining vessels will be delivered at a rate of one every four months.
Design work on the vessels will be undertaken by South Korea's KMS EMEC at built at SDHI's facilities in Pipavav. All four ships will be classed by DNV.
Energy One is a general partner of New Energy One, a Jersey-registered investment fund.