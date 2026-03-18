India takes BHP iron ore cargo banned by Chinese ports

A cargo of BHP's Jimblebar Fines iron ore is heading to India in a rare sale driven by discounts on the product that was banned for sale in China, the world's largest buyer, as part of a contract dispute with the miner.

The vessel True Champion is carrying some 172,000 tonnes of Jimblebar Fines to Jaigarh in India, according to Kpler data. The buyer is JSW Steel, according to a source briefed on the sale.

True Champion was destined for China on March 9, Kpler data showed, before changing its destination to Singapore and then India over the course of the last week.