India fertiliser stocks boosted as four ships cross Strait of Hormuz

Four cargo ships carrying urea, di-ammonium phosphate and sulphur crossed the Strait of Hormuz last week and were headed to ports in India, boosting the country's fertiliser stocks, the Indian government said in a statement on Monday.
Last week, India said 16 India-bound ships carrying fertiliser were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz with about 700,000 tonnes on board.
To meet the local demand for the summer crop season, India has already imported five million tons of crop nutrients, including urea, apart from boosting local output, a government official said last week.
India imports fertilisers, such as urea and DAP, as well as liquefied natural gas, a key feedstock for urea production, and is one of the world's largest fertiliser importers.
The ships, which are headed to the Krishnapatnam, Kakinada, Paradeep, and Mundra ports, crossed the strait last week, the statement said.
India's cumulative fertiliser stock stands at 19.60 million tonnes, the statement said.
(Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Tomasz Janowski)