India fertiliser stocks boosted as four ships cross Strait of Hormuz

Four cargo ships carrying urea, di-ammonium phosphate and sulphur crossed the Strait of Hormuz last week and were headed to ports in India, boosting the country's fertiliser stocks, the Indian government said in a statement on Monday.

Last week, India said 16 India-bound ships carrying fertiliser were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz with about 700,000 tonnes on board.

To meet the local demand for the summer crop season, India has already imported five million tons of crop nutrients, including urea, apart from boosting local output, a government official said last week.